Coyotes reportedly biting dogs, following people in Vancouver

BC Conservation Officer Service says to avoid area due to the increased activity, will monitor

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is recommending the public stay away from a Vancouver park following increased coyote activity in the neighbourhood. (Pixabay)

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is recommending the public stay away from a Vancouver park following increased coyote activity in the neighbourhood.

In a series of tweets Thursday (April 13), B.C. Conservation Officer Service said officers were called to Trafalgar Park in Kitsilano after several complaints of coyotes biting dogs and following people.

It adds that coyotes are very active across the Lower Mainland at this time of year, and officers will continue to monitor coyote activity.

With that, the conservation service is recommending people take precautions and consider avoiding the area with pets.

The conservation officer service adds it will also investigate and take enforcement action against anyone feeding dangerous wildlife.

Conservation Officers attended #TrafalgarPark in #Kitsilano today, in response to several complaints of coyotes biting dogs and following people. Coyotes are very active across the #LowerMainland at this time of year. — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) April 13, 2023

In 2021, Stanley Park was closed after a string of attacks by coyotes.

Conservation officers ultimately had to kill several coyotes in response to dozens of attacks.

VancouverWildlife