A coyote attacked three people in Stanley Park on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

A coyote attacked three people in Stanley Park on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

Coyote attack in Stanley Park sends 3 people to hospital

Conservation officers are urging people to be careful

Conservation officers are on the hunt for a coyote that attacked three people on Wednesday (July 7).

According to the Conservation Officers Service, the first attack happened at about 8 a.m. when a man was doing yoga at the Prospect Point picnic area. The service said that the coyote approached the man and bit his arm.

The man then chased the coyote and less than 200 metres away, the animal bit a runner on the nearby road. A women who tried to help the runner was also bitten on the arm and leg.

“All three adults were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the service said.

“Conservation officers immediately responded and remain on site as they work to track down the coyote linked to all three attacks.”

The Prospect Point area and its surrounding trails are now closed and conservation officers are urging anyone in Stanley Park to “be aware and prepared that they may encounter an aggressive coyote – an alternative location is advised.”

This is not the first incident of coyotes attacking people in Stanley Park, but conservation officers said it was unclear if this is the same animal responsible for previous incidents.

Anyone who encounters an aggressive coyote is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

VancouverWildlife

Previous story
Jody Wilson-Raybould not seeking re-election, blasts ‘toxic and ineffective’ Parliament
Next story
Abbotsford killer’s parole eligibility set at 16 years

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters were called to a home at 163 Street and 109 Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Thursday (July 8). (Shane MacKichan photo)
PHOTOS: Overnight fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Second Cup for Surrey scout with NHL’s Lightning, but first time lifting the trophy

Synthetic turf is installed at a field at South Surrey Athletic Park in 2005. Field No. 8 at the park will soon be converted from grass to turf, as well. (File photo)
South Surrey, Newton sports fields to be converted to turf

Andrew Doucette. (IHIT handout)
Homicide police looking for witnesses of ‘altercation’ at Surrey mall