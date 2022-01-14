COVID vaccination rates up 6% for 5- to 11-year-olds in Surrey

Vaccination rates for 12-plus have started to slow down throughout Surrey. Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Vaccination rates for five- to 11-year-olds in Surrey have increased by about six per cent since last week, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for first doses for the five-to-11 age group as of Jan. 10 are: North Surrey (30 per cent), Whalley (29 per cent), Guildford (35 per cent), West Newton (25 per cent), East Newton (25 per cent), Fleetwood (38 per cent), Cloverdale (46 per cent), Panorama (40 per cent) and South Surrey (51 per cent).

That’s about 35.4 per cent receiving their first dose, which is up a little more than six per cent (29.1 per cent) from Jan. 3. Vaccine rollout for the five-to-11 age group started Nov. 29. However, it’s significantly lower than the provincial average which is 44 per cent, as well as 41 per cent in the Fraser Health region.

Meanwhile, rates for fully vaccinated Surrey residents (aged 12 and up) have started to slow down.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Jan. 10 are: North Surrey (92 per cent), Whalley (95 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (97 per cent), East Newton (96 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (91 per cent), Panorama (95 per cent) and South Surrey (90 per cent).

That’s 93.1 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.1 (93 per cent) from Jan. 3. First doses are at 95.9 per cent, which is 0.1 per cent (95.8 per cent) from Jan. 3. West Newton is the first community in this age category to hit 100 per cent for first doses.

Provincewide as of Jan. 10, it was slightly lower with 89.4 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 92.2 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Jan. 10, 86.1 per cent have received both doses (up from 86 per cent Jan. 3) and 90.6 per cent have had a single dose (up from 90.4 per cent).

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Jan. 10 are: North Surrey (93 per cent), Whalley (96 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (98 per cent), East Newton (97 per cent), Fleetwood (94 per cent), Cloverdale (91 per cent), Panorama (96 per cent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s 93.9 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.5 per cent (93.4 per cent) from Jan. 3. Meantime, 96.4 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.2 per cent (96.2 per cent) the same from Jan. 3.

Both West and East Newton have hit 100 per cent, while Whalley isn’t far behind with 99 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 89.9 per cent by Jan. 10, and first doses are at 92.5 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 96.9 per cent have had one dose (up from 96.8 per cent) – with Whalley, North Surrey and West and East Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 94.3 have received both doses (up from 94.1 per cent).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (88 per cent), Whalley (92 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (95 per cent) East Newton (95 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (93 per cent), Panorama (95 percent) and South Surrey (92 per cent).

That’s about 92.4 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.1 per cent (92.3 per cent) from Jan. 3. First doses are at 94.4 per cent, which is up 0.1 per cent (94.3 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

The BCCDC currently only shows third-dose vaccination rates by community for the 70-plus age group, broken down between the nine communities, for third doses for 70-plus it’s: North Surrey (59 per cent), Whalley (57 per cent), Guildford (65 per cent), West Newton (55 per cent), East Newton (61 per cent), Fleetwood (67 per cent), Cloverdale (74 per cent), Panorama (68 per cent) and South Surrey (80 per cent).

That’s about 65.1 per cent of Surrey’s over-70 population receiving a booster dose.

Meanwhile, 18 per cent (up from 13 per cent) of those aged 12 and over in Surrey have had their third dose as of Jan. 11, compared to 25.8 per cent provincewide. However, not everyone 12 and older is at the six-month mark and eligible for a third dose.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

CoronavirusCOVID-19