COVID outbreak over at Chilliwack hospital and Delta care home, says Fraser Health

A COVID outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) and a long-term care home in Delta has been declared over.

The announcement came on Sept. 24 from Fraser Health stating the outbreaks at CGH and Northcrest Care Centre in North Delta were over.

At the same time, Fraser Health announced an outbreak at Maple Ridge Christian School where there were 32 positive cases of the virus.

Maple Ridge Christian School will remain open to in-person instruction for Grade 6 and up while Fraser Health undertakes case and contact management.

Everyone ages 12 and over is eligible to register for and receive their COVID-19 immunization. Register at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated and be part of COVID-19 immunity in your community.

“It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website,” Fraser Health said.

For more information about COVID-19 school exposures in the Fraser Health region, visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures. For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

