COVID outbreak declared at Maple Ridge long-term care home

Fraser Health announces three patients test positive at Holyrood Manor

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge.

On July 19, Fraser Health authority announced an outbreak at the long-term care facility, after three residents tested positive for COVID-19. All three residents are now in self-isolation at their homes in long-term care.

Fraser Health said that they are now working with the facility to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. The health authority is also working with the facility to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents, and families.

The health authority is now implementing several additional measures including supporting staffing levels to maintain resident care, restricting visitors throughout the facility, restricting staff and residents movement within the facility, putting in place enhanced cleaning and infection control measures, notifying all the residents, their families and staff and implementing a twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents.

Fraser Health has put in place dedicated personnel to address questions from staff and residents of the facility.

The facility saw an outbreak earlier this year, on Jan. 4 when a staff member tested positive.

At this time, Fraser Health said it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as they have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Book or drop by one of the Fraser Health collection centres operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form here: fraserhealth.secureform.ca/index.php

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

