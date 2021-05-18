COVID outbreak at North Surrey ‘complex care centre,’ Fraser Health says

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Cherington Place, a long-term care facility in North Surrey.

“One resident and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19,” the health authority announced Tuesday afternoon (May 18).

“The resident and staff member are currently in self-isolation at their homes.”

Located at 13453 111A Ave., the 75-bed “complex care centre” is owned and operated by Belvedere Seniors Living.

Fraser Health says it has worked with the site “to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.”

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form on https://fraserhealth.secureform.ca/index.php.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Coronavirus