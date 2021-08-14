This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Fraser Health issued an exposure notice following several events at First Nations communities. (CDC)

COVID exposure notice issued to FN communities following sports, music events

First Nations communities in Chilliwack, Boston Bar, Kamloops and more affected

A COVID-19 exposure notice has been issued by Fraser Health following a number of sports and music events at First Nations communities, including two in Chilliwack.

“Fraser Health along with First Nations Health Authority is following up a number of cases affecting First Nations communities,” the Aug. 13 notification reads, in part.

The exposure locations and dates are:

Kamloops Baseball Tournament (July 30 to Aug. 2)

Jam Fest Boston Bar at Tuckkwiowhum Village (Aug. 2)

Tzeachten Baseball Tournament in Chilliwack (Aug. 7 to Aug. 8)

Concert in the Park in Chilliwack (Aug. 7)

“In addition, there were a few other cultural events or grief gatherings in homes or community facilities that occurred in the following communities: Boothroyd, Chawathil and Seabird Island the week of Aug. 1 to 7.”

Folks who attended these events should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Fraser Health advises they avoid being around people who are at a higher risk for severe COVID illness such as the elderly, people with weak immune systems and children under 12.

