COVID-19: ‘We cannot do this alone,’ letter signed by 112 family doctors states

Surrey and North Delta physicians urge residents, especially youth, to do their part

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

An open letter signed by 112 family doctors in Surrey and North Delta is urging residents, especially young people, to do more to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“Doctors cannot do this alone,” the letter states. “What the public does now will impact the health of British Columbians the weeks and months ahead.”

The Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice said the message is for everyone but is particularly aimed at young people who might not be taking things as seriously as they should.

“We sometimes see you out in the park or at the beach,” the letter states. “You can get sick from this virus. You can also be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.”

Established in 2010, the Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice is comprised of nearly 400 physicians, 40 resident doctors and 200 medical office assistants from across Surrey and North Delta. The Division is funded by the Government of B.C. and Doctors of B.C.

Here is the letter in full:

An Open Letter to British Columbians:

“The physicians of Surrey and North Delta are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime. We are working flat out to be there for our patients and their families. But we need your help.

Doctors cannot do this alone. What the public does now will impact the health of British Columbians the weeks and months ahead. Lives depend on your actions now.

Our province is in a state of emergency. Here is the directive from our Provincial Health Officer, Dr Bonnie Henry:

Stay home unless absolutely necessary. This means no dinner parties. No shopping. No sports, even outside. Have coffee with a friend online instead.

Keep 2 metres or 6 feet away from everyone if you must go out. That’s about the width of a car or the length of two arms stretched out.

Wash your hands frequently.

Tell your loved ones to do the same.

We urge you to follow these directives. This is especially important for young people. We sometimes see you out in the park or at the beach. You can get sick from this virus. You can also be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.

The time is now. We can’t wait one more hour or one more day. Let’s save lives, together.”

Signed,

Dr. Ailin Li

Dr. Alexander Yang

Dr. Amgad Zake

Dr. Andy Jassal

Dr. Andy Mtambo

Dr. Avninder Mann

Dr. Aydin Tavakoli

Dr. Balbir Bhatti

Dr. Baldev Dhillon

Dr. Barry Lam

Dr. Ben Baby

Dr. Bess Leung

Dr. Bhagat Singh

Dr. Brianna Noon

Dr. Brianna Armstrong

Dr. Bulelwa Sithembu

Dr. Carmen Eadie

Dr. Charanjit Gill

Dr. Chris Cox

Dr. Daljit Thind

Dr. David Guy

Dr. Dennis Grewal

Dr. Devinder Sandhu

Dr. Elaine Jackson

Dr. Eleazar David

Dr. Eva Idanwekhai

Dr. Felix Yang

Dr. Foroozan Ghohari

Dr. Gagan Wilkhu

Dr. Hala Ahmed

Dr. Harinder Jassal

Dr. Haron Hassan

Dr. Harpreet Brar

Dr. Ilym Yang

Dr. Jagtar Singh Rai

Dr. Janice Peace

Dr. Jasdeep Gill

Dr. Jason Li

Dr. Jason Bains

Dr. Jaspreet Jaura

Dr. Jay Martens

Dr. Jeevan Sidhu

Dr. Jit J. Singh

Dr. Jonathan Tejada

Dr. Joo Hyun Yang

Dr. Joy Muncey

Dr. Juliet Lau

Dr. K. K. Singh

Dr. Karen Hossack

Dr. Karima Jiwa

Dr. Kulwinder Mann

Dr. Kwang Yang

Dr. Laila Bhimani

Dr. Lamis Samaan

Dr. Lawrence Yang

Dr. Lisa Sennewald

Dr. Louise Low

Dr. Mac Teskey

Dr. Majid Hussain

Dr. Manisha Chumber

Dr. Manjot Mander

Dr. Maria Anderson

Dr. Marie Di Cesare

Dr. Mark Blinkhorn

Dr. Martin Doan

Dr. Mayda Lam

Dr. Navneet K. Gill

Dr. Nazia Niazi

Dr. Nithya Ramani

Dr. Nooshin Nikoo

Dr. Norman Dang

Dr. Pankaj Sharma

Dr. Pankaj Sawal

Dr. Parmjit Sohal

Dr. Patricia Warshawski

Dr. Pawan Dhillon

Dr. Pawan Ram

Dr. Phil Chemerika

Dr. Premnath Alfred

Dr. Qing Yang Gao

Dr. Rachael Pinsky

Dr. Rajbir Klair

Dr. Raman Mann

Dr. Rashmi Singhai

Dr. Ravinder Sandhu

Dr. Robert Pereira

Dr. Sachit Shah

Dr. Samitha Chandraratne

Dr. Sandeep Sawhney

Dr. Sandeep Lochub

Dr. Sara Shahram

Dr. Saroj Kumar

Dr. Shani Sidhu

Dr. Sharmila Yang

Dr. Sharon Toor

Dr. Sharry Gill

Dr. Simon Moore

Dr. Sonia Buttar

Dr. Sujatha Nilavar

Dr. Sukhwinder Singh

Dr. Sumbal Aslam

Dr. Sumeet Dhillon

Dr. Sundeep Sarai

Dr. Suzanne Donaldson

Dr. Teresa Tan

Dr. Van Dinh

Dr. Vincci Lao

Dr. Yasmin Garcia

Dr. Yue Wang

Dr. Yvette Lu

Dr. Zaubaria Akbar

Dr. Zia Fahim



