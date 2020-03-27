COVID-19: ‘We cannot do this alone,’ letter signed by 112 family doctors states

An open letter signed by 112 family doctors in Surrey and North Delta is urging residents, especially young people, to do more to fight the spread of COVID-19.
“Doctors cannot do this alone,” the letter states. “What the public does now will impact the health of British Columbians the weeks and months ahead.”
The Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice said the message is for everyone but is particularly aimed at young people who might not be taking things as seriously as they should.
“We sometimes see you out in the park or at the beach,” the letter states. “You can get sick from this virus. You can also be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.”
Established in 2010, the Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice is comprised of nearly 400 physicians, 40 resident doctors and 200 medical office assistants from across Surrey and North Delta. The Division is funded by the Government of B.C. and Doctors of B.C.
Here is the letter in full:
An Open Letter to British Columbians:
“The physicians of Surrey and North Delta are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime. We are working flat out to be there for our patients and their families. But we need your help.
Doctors cannot do this alone. What the public does now will impact the health of British Columbians the weeks and months ahead. Lives depend on your actions now.
Our province is in a state of emergency. Here is the directive from our Provincial Health Officer, Dr Bonnie Henry:
- Stay home unless absolutely necessary. This means no dinner parties. No shopping. No sports, even outside. Have coffee with a friend online instead.
- Keep 2 metres or 6 feet away from everyone if you must go out. That’s about the width of a car or the length of two arms stretched out.
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Tell your loved ones to do the same.
We urge you to follow these directives. This is especially important for young people. We sometimes see you out in the park or at the beach. You can get sick from this virus. You can also be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.
The time is now. We can’t wait one more hour or one more day. Let’s save lives, together.”
Signed,
Dr. Ailin Li
Dr. Alexander Yang
Dr. Amgad Zake
Dr. Andy Jassal
Dr. Andy Mtambo
Dr. Avninder Mann
Dr. Aydin Tavakoli
Dr. Balbir Bhatti
Dr. Baldev Dhillon
Dr. Barry Lam
Dr. Ben Baby
Dr. Bess Leung
Dr. Bhagat Singh
Dr. Brianna Noon
Dr. Brianna Armstrong
Dr. Bulelwa Sithembu
Dr. Carmen Eadie
Dr. Charanjit Gill
Dr. Chris Cox
Dr. Daljit Thind
Dr. David Guy
Dr. Dennis Grewal
Dr. Devinder Sandhu
Dr. Elaine Jackson
Dr. Eleazar David
Dr. Eva Idanwekhai
Dr. Felix Yang
Dr. Foroozan Ghohari
Dr. Gagan Wilkhu
Dr. Hala Ahmed
Dr. Harinder Jassal
Dr. Haron Hassan
Dr. Harpreet Brar
Dr. Ilym Yang
Dr. Jagtar Singh Rai
Dr. Janice Peace
Dr. Jasdeep Gill
Dr. Jason Li
Dr. Jason Bains
Dr. Jaspreet Jaura
Dr. Jay Martens
Dr. Jeevan Sidhu
Dr. Jit J. Singh
Dr. Jonathan Tejada
Dr. Joo Hyun Yang
Dr. Joy Muncey
Dr. Juliet Lau
Dr. K. K. Singh
Dr. Karen Hossack
Dr. Karima Jiwa
Dr. Kulwinder Mann
Dr. Kwang Yang
Dr. Laila Bhimani
Dr. Lamis Samaan
Dr. Lawrence Yang
Dr. Lisa Sennewald
Dr. Louise Low
Dr. Mac Teskey
Dr. Majid Hussain
Dr. Manisha Chumber
Dr. Manjot Mander
Dr. Maria Anderson
Dr. Marie Di Cesare
Dr. Mark Blinkhorn
Dr. Martin Doan
Dr. Mayda Lam
Dr. Navneet K. Gill
Dr. Nazia Niazi
Dr. Nithya Ramani
Dr. Nooshin Nikoo
Dr. Norman Dang
Dr. Pankaj Sharma
Dr. Pankaj Sawal
Dr. Parmjit Sohal
Dr. Patricia Warshawski
Dr. Pawan Dhillon
Dr. Pawan Ram
Dr. Phil Chemerika
Dr. Premnath Alfred
Dr. Qing Yang Gao
Dr. Rachael Pinsky
Dr. Rajbir Klair
Dr. Raman Mann
Dr. Rashmi Singhai
Dr. Ravinder Sandhu
Dr. Robert Pereira
Dr. Sachit Shah
Dr. Samitha Chandraratne
Dr. Sandeep Sawhney
Dr. Sandeep Lochub
Dr. Sara Shahram
Dr. Saroj Kumar
Dr. Shani Sidhu
Dr. Sharmila Yang
Dr. Sharon Toor
Dr. Sharry Gill
Dr. Simon Moore
Dr. Sonia Buttar
Dr. Sujatha Nilavar
Dr. Sukhwinder Singh
Dr. Sumbal Aslam
Dr. Sumeet Dhillon
Dr. Sundeep Sarai
Dr. Suzanne Donaldson
Dr. Teresa Tan
Dr. Van Dinh
Dr. Vincci Lao
Dr. Yasmin Garcia
Dr. Yue Wang
Dr. Yvette Lu
Dr. Zaubaria Akbar
Dr. Zia Fahim
