COVID-19 vaccination bookings start Monday for some Surrey seniors

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. (Photo: Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)

Starting Monday (March 8), some Surrey seniors and Indigenous seniors and elders can start planning for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the next three weeks, seniors aged 80-plus and some of the Indigenous community will be able to book their appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the provincial government, it’s planning to have about 400,000 people immunized from March to mid-April as part of it’s phase two of the vaccination plan.

The age groups are based on the age people are turning in 2021.

First up is seniors aged 90-plus (born in 1931 or earlier) and Indigenous seniors and elders aged 65-plus (born in 1956 or earlier). They can call Fraser Health starting March 8, or any day after.

Then it’s seniors between the ages of 85 and 89 (born in 1936 or earlier). They can call starting March 15, or any day after.

Finally, seniors between the ages of 80 and 84 (born in 1941 or earlier) can call starting March 22, or any day after.

Fraser Health says immunization clinic locations will be confirmed at time of booking, with vaccinations starting as early as March 15.

Surrey city council approved Fraser Health to operate mass vaccination sites at the Clayton Recreation Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre, Guildford Recreation Centre and South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre.

Bookings can be done online at fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking or by phone at 1-855-755-2455.

