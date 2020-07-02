Signage reminds of physical distancing at White Rock Pier. (Tracy Holmes photo)

COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 2: Here’s the update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, July 2

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, July 2:

• There’s still time to vote in Peace Arch Newsweekly poll: In the absence of public gatherings, did you find a way to celebrate Canada Day?

• As Canada’s two largest airlines move to end so-called seat distancing, travellers have mixed feelings about stepping on board an aircraft in the age of COVID-19.

• Staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital had a royal chat with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• In the more than three months since the Toronto Raptors stepped off the court, the players have been scattered abroad.

• As provincial leaders across the country ease restrictions put in place to curb COVID-19, health officials are reminding Canadians to be diligent while stopping short of making non-medical masks mandatory.
More to come…


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

