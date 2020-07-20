Signage reminds of physical distancing at White Rock Pier. (File photo)

COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 20: The province recorded 102 new cases in the past three days

Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, July 20.

• The question of whether the emotional stress caused by COVID-19 will have a long-term psychological effect on British Columbians isn’t a matter of it – it’s a matter of just how widespread it will be, says a leading physician in the province.

• While the U.S.-Canada border remains closed, a South Surrey man wants to share his story of how he found a way into the U.S. to visit his fiancée in Nevada.

• The province recorded 102 new cases in the past three days, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday.

• B.C.’s efforts to flatten the COVID-19 pandemic curve continue to be successful, but the restrictions are having a significant effect on residents as they drag on into the summer.

• Post-secondary students from the pandemic-riven United States are getting ready to go back to school in Canada – a rite of passage that’s causing more anxiety than usual for parents and front-line university workers alike in the age of COVID-19.

• The B.C. government’s deficit due to coronavirus economic effects have been estimated at $12.5 billion, but it could be 20 or even 30 per cent worse than that, Moody’s Investor Services calculates.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Choom’s application for White Rock pot shop withdrawn

Just Posted

UPDATE: Pedestrian ‘not expected to survive’ after being hit by truck on Highway 10 in Cloverdale

Police say pedestrian was hit July 16 on Highway 10

Cloverdale’s truck museum to reopen

BC Vintage Truck Museum set to open to public July 25

COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 20: The province recorded 102 new cases in the past three days

Choom’s application for White Rock pot shop withdrawn

Company withdraws application the day of scheduled public hearing

Surrey drug dealer loses appeal in sassafras odour case

The aroma of sassafras led police to obtain a search warrant, the court heard

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Accused in Langley triple murder appears in court

Kia Ebrahimian’s lawyer says she hasn’t been able to meet with her client in person yet

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

Most Read