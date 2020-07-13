COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Sidewalk signage outside a South Surrey store guides shoppers while reminding of the need to maintain distance. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, July 13:

• With an estimated 7,000 people planting trees across Canada, the federal government has committed up to $30 million in emergency funding to help contractors cover the extra costs of COVID-19 protection.

• The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will be extended until December as the country’s economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Trudeau announced Monday (July 13).

• As hockey fans gear up for a truncated season to begin next month, some in Canada’s two “hub cities” say the temptation to celebrate – and flout physical-distancing guidelines – may prove too great.

• Indigenous bands along the west coast of British Columbia say their borders will remain closed to tourists and non-residents, despite the economic impact, as they work to raise awareness about the threat COVID-19 poses to their communities.

• A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Cargill Ltd. that claims the meat-packing company failed to take reasonable precautions to protect its workers in Alberta during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• B.C. islanders are feeling trapped and calling for action on a COVID-19 measure that allows residents to board ferries first as the summer tourist season heats up.

• For the last four months, Canada’s public health experts have been racing to stop the spread of COVID-19 by trying to figure out how everyone is getting it, and whom they may have given it to. Now, medical researchers and supercomputers are turning genetics labs into virus-detective agencies.

• As top doctor Dr. Bonnie Henry receives international attention for her efforts to fare the spread of COVID-19 among British Columbians, the provincial health officer is preparing for the likelihood of a second wave of the novel coronavirus in the fall.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock