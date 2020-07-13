Sidewalk signage outside a South Surrey store guides shoppers while reminding of the need to maintain distance. (Tracy Holmes photo)

COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 13: Emergency wage-subsidy extended, B.C. Indigenous bands say their borders will remain closed

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, July 13:

• With an estimated 7,000 people planting trees across Canada, the federal government has committed up to $30 million in emergency funding to help contractors cover the extra costs of COVID-19 protection.

• The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will be extended until December as the country’s economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Trudeau announced Monday (July 13).

• As hockey fans gear up for a truncated season to begin next month, some in Canada’s two “hub cities” say the temptation to celebrate – and flout physical-distancing guidelines – may prove too great.

• Indigenous bands along the west coast of British Columbia say their borders will remain closed to tourists and non-residents, despite the economic impact, as they work to raise awareness about the threat COVID-19 poses to their communities.

• A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Cargill Ltd. that claims the meat-packing company failed to take reasonable precautions to protect its workers in Alberta during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• B.C. islanders are feeling trapped and calling for action on a COVID-19 measure that allows residents to board ferries first as the summer tourist season heats up.

• For the last four months, Canada’s public health experts have been racing to stop the spread of COVID-19 by trying to figure out how everyone is getting it, and whom they may have given it to. Now, medical researchers and supercomputers are turning genetics labs into virus-detective agencies.

• As top doctor Dr. Bonnie Henry receives international attention for her efforts to fare the spread of COVID-19 among British Columbians, the provincial health officer is preparing for the likelihood of a second wave of the novel coronavirus in the fall.


