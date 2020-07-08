A chart produced by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows four risk factors in being infected by COVID-19. (Graph courtesy Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 8: COVID-19 case at Cloverdale McDonald’s, possible COVID-19 exposure at strip club

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, July 8:

Nearly 11 million Canadians have received financial support via two COVID-19 benefit programs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a Wednesday (July 8) press briefing on Parliament Hill.

• Health officials are warning about a second possible COVID-19 exposure event at a Vancouver strip club.

• A White Rock woman has concerns about the condition of a property she owns in Birch Bay, Wash., now that it has been several months since she’s been able to cross the U.S. border.

• An employee at the Cloverdale McDonald’s on Highway 10 has tested positive for COVID-19.

• The province recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday (July 7).

• Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister were spotted Tuesday in a Toronto airport lounge not wearing mandatory masks to curb COVID-19.

• A Southridge School student and a group of her classmates raised more than $5,000 for frontline health-care workers this spring, with the money helping fund a meal program at Peace Arch Hospital.

• Already popular with students to get loans, the B.C. Services Card mobile app is being promoted as a way for more people to get access to B.C. government services without visiting an office to verify their identity.

• A poll released Tuesday (July 7) by Research Co. suggests that 75 per cent of Canadians would take a vaccine once one becomes available.

• Providing almost all Canadians with a basic income for six months beginning this fall could cost about $98 billion, the parliamentary budget officer said in a report on the eve of a preview of how COVID-19 will shape government spending until next spring.

• Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says.

• After a four-month break, B.C. residents will once again be able to book a road test in July.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19
Next story
Councillor Doug Elford Surrey’s acting mayor during McCallum’s “health concern” absence

Just Posted

Councillor Doug Elford Surrey’s acting mayor during McCallum’s “health concern” absence

Mayor issued a statement Tuesday night saying he’ll be back on the job by Monday

‘That night was so much fun’: Surrey-raised comedian in ‘New Wave of Standup’ series

Comedy clubs are still a no-go for Matty Vu, who grew up in Whalley

Drive Thru Food Truck Festival coming to Cloverdale

Variety of vendors during two-day event

SIMPSON: Before losing your cool, make sure the screw that’s loose isn’t yours

Being quick to blame others can be humbling when the problem really lies with you

OUR VIEW: Put Annis or Hundial on Surrey Police board

By any objective standard, it should be a shortlist of two

High unemployment, $343B deficit projected in Liberals’ fiscal snapshot

The prime minister said the high costs are worth it

Recent COVID-19 hotspots show ‘cases can reemerge at anytime’ in Canada, feds warn

Njoo said the recent increase in reproductive number brings home the importance of watching for outbreaks

Fraser River may surge one more time next week

It’s unusual for the Fraser River to peak twice in one season, let alone three times

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

Celebrations are underway to mark the annual gathering of the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light

Singh calls on Trudeau to address systemic racism in police forces

Singh said Trudeau needs to move on specific actions including reviewing the RCMP budget

Second Vancouver strip club hit by possible COVID-19 exposure event

Exposure event happened on July 1

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

Most Read