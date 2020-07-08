COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 8: COVID-19 case at Cloverdale McDonald’s, possible COVID-19 exposure at strip club

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, July 8:

• Nearly 11 million Canadians have received financial support via two COVID-19 benefit programs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a Wednesday (July 8) press briefing on Parliament Hill.

• Health officials are warning about a second possible COVID-19 exposure event at a Vancouver strip club.

• A White Rock woman has concerns about the condition of a property she owns in Birch Bay, Wash., now that it has been several months since she’s been able to cross the U.S. border.

• An employee at the Cloverdale McDonald’s on Highway 10 has tested positive for COVID-19.

• The province recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday (July 7).

• Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister were spotted Tuesday in a Toronto airport lounge not wearing mandatory masks to curb COVID-19.

• A Southridge School student and a group of her classmates raised more than $5,000 for frontline health-care workers this spring, with the money helping fund a meal program at Peace Arch Hospital.

• Already popular with students to get loans, the B.C. Services Card mobile app is being promoted as a way for more people to get access to B.C. government services without visiting an office to verify their identity.

• A poll released Tuesday (July 7) by Research Co. suggests that 75 per cent of Canadians would take a vaccine once one becomes available.

• Providing almost all Canadians with a basic income for six months beginning this fall could cost about $98 billion, the parliamentary budget officer said in a report on the eve of a preview of how COVID-19 will shape government spending until next spring.

• Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says.

• After a four-month break, B.C. residents will once again be able to book a road test in July.



