COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 3: Americans travelling through B.C. shouldn’t be stopping during COVID-19: Horgan

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, July 3:

• Youth Minister Bardish Chagger says the WE organization won’t manage the federal government’s $900-million program to pay students and fresh graduates for volunteer work this summer.

• Premier John Horgan says Americans travelling through British Columbia on their way to Alaska or returning home should not stop in the province while COVID-19 cases continue rising in the United States.

• B.C. health officials on Thursday (July 2) declared the province’s only community COVID-19 outbreak over, at an Abbotsford tool manufacturer where follow-up testing has not found any further infection.

• Cloverdale students make puzzles for care home residents.

• U.S. unemployment fell to 11.1 per cent in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs, the government reported Thursday. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus.


