COVID-19: Update on the pandemic for Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, July 9:

• B.C. Premier John Horgan has strongly backed a call by national police chiefs to decriminalize simple possession of prohibited drugs.

• A new report from a committee of senators says the country is ill-prepared to handle a second wave of COVID-19.

• COLUMN: For Generation X, COVID-19 isolation just something to grin and bear.

• Business has always been steady at the Semiahmoo Bottle Depot, but owner/operator Heimin Lee says since reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Surrey business feels like “a war zone.”

• PAN POLL: Should the Canada-U.S. border remain closed until there is a vaccine for COVID-19?

• The province recorded three new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday (July 8) as it passed 3,000 total cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.

• Despite ongoing purchase and lease of hotels and motels around B.C., added to modular and other supportive housing projects, provincial officials estimate that the number of people living on streets and in tent camps is continuing to rise.



