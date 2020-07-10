COVID-19: Update on the pandemic for Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, July 10:

• A “contactless” donation drive is happening in Surrey today.

• British Columbia’s gradual restart is gaining ground as some industries resume operations and more people leave their homes to participate in the economy, Premier John Horgan said Thursday.

• A national clinical trial this summer will focus on protecting cancer patients against severe COVID-19 infection by attempting to boost their compromised immune system.

• Residents can experience the Royal BC Museum for half the cost this summer as the province seeks to encourage local tourism.

• B.C. recorded 20 new positive tests for COVID-19 on July 9, with no new community outbreaks or additional outbreaks in the health care system.

• The filing deadline for claims in a class-action harassment lawsuit against the RCMP has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• A South Surrey senior who served in the Korean War nearly 70 years ago was thanked this week for his efforts “in restoring and preserving our freedom and democracy.”



