COVID-19: Update on the pandemic for Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, July 10:
• A “contactless” donation drive is happening in Surrey today.
• British Columbia’s gradual restart is gaining ground as some industries resume operations and more people leave their homes to participate in the economy, Premier John Horgan said Thursday.
• A national clinical trial this summer will focus on protecting cancer patients against severe COVID-19 infection by attempting to boost their compromised immune system.
• Residents can experience the Royal BC Museum for half the cost this summer as the province seeks to encourage local tourism.
• B.C. recorded 20 new positive tests for COVID-19 on July 9, with no new community outbreaks or additional outbreaks in the health care system.
• The filing deadline for claims in a class-action harassment lawsuit against the RCMP has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A South Surrey senior who served in the Korean War nearly 70 years ago was thanked this week for his efforts “in restoring and preserving our freedom and democracy.”
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
