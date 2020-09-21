COVID-19 testing lineup wraps around block in Chilliwack

Testing lineup includes seniors, children and their parents as demand seems to surge

Joshua Domingues was sent home from school on Monday morning after he complained of a “scratchy throat.”

The Grade 3 student needed to get a COVID-19 test to return to class, and so his mom Tandice took him to the nearest station, in Chilliwack. When she arrived, the line-up snaked from the entrance at 9090 Newman Rd., around the corner to a hospital parking lot on Menholm Road.

“We just have to learn patience,” she said, holding her son’s hand. “It is what it is.”

ALSO READ: Chilliwack school enrolment continues to rise, but almost 1,000 students at home

Patience, because they were about 100 people deep in the line. Domingues attributed the long line to being a Monday, and school being in session now. And indeed, many of the people in line were children and teenagers accompanied by parents. Some had homework with them, or a book to read.

Some seniors in the line also had lawn chairs with them, resting along the way as the line moved forward.

The COVID-19 testing site recently moved location to Parkholm Lodge, and added the ability to test children.

Others noted that the testing site in Abbotsford, which takes appointments and some walk-ins, is booking into Wednesday.

Fraser Health has been contacted regarding the surge in demand for testing, and this story will be updated when a response is received.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusFraser HealthHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey man charged with series of break-ins in Surrey, Langley
Next story
B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Just Posted

‘Adapt to survive’: Food trucks in Cloverdale for a second drive-thru event

Free admission during two-day fest Sept. 26-27

COVID-19 exposures at Surrey schools: An updated list

Fraser Health has created a new webpage listing COVID-19 cases in schools

Surrey man charged with series of break-ins in Surrey, Langley

David Sinh Liu is facing 10 charges related to seven recent break-ins

‘Hold and secure’ lifted at Surrey elementary school

Bonaccord elementary school at 14986 98th Ave. was subject to the order ollowing a police incident in the area Monday morning

Former worker at Surrey brewery claims he was bullied on the job

Human rights complaint to be heard against Surrey’s Central City Brewers and Distillers Ltd.

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

COVID-19 testing lineup wraps around block in Chilliwack

Testing lineup includes seniors, children and their parents as demand seems to surge

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

Mission poker player missing in Nevada is found alive and safe

Brad Booth went missing in July 13, found in mid September

Most Read