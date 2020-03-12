COVID-19: Surrey facilities remain open – but if sick, ‘stay away from scheduled events’

City website has a ‘Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update’ page with word about any event cancellations

Despite COVID-19 concerns, events at Surrey’s city-operated facilities will go ahead as planned – for now, at least.

On Thursday afternoon (March 12), a statement about events and social gatherings at such facilities was made by Liane Davison, City of Surrey Manager of Culture.

“At this time, all City facilities remain open and City events will continue as planned as the risk level is considered low by medical professionals. However, we are actively monitoring the situation and will continue to evaluate our approach in collaboration with Fraser Health,” Davison stated.

“The City asks all citizens and visitors if they are sick or have flu-like symptoms, returning from a COVID-19 affected area or have underlying health conditions that may be impacted by respiratory illness, to stay away from scheduled events and large gatherings.”

Davison’s message is repeated on a “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update” page on the city’s website, at surrey.ca/city-government/30805.aspx, where notice of any City event cancellations will be posted.

The web page also includes updates about the virus outbreak, how to protect yourself, coronavirus information sources, guides for Surrey-area businesses and travel recommendations.

City-operated facilities listed include recreation and community centres, arenas, pools, Surrey Arts Centre and Historic Stewart Farm.

Planned events this week include a concert by the vocal group Cadence on Friday, March 13 at city hall’s Centre Stage theatre, a “Family Sunday” event at Surrey Art Gallery on March 15, the Royal Canadian Theatre Company play “Screwball Comedy” at the arts centre on March 13-14, and an Art and Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon event at Surrey Arts Centre on Saturday, March 14 from noon to 4 p.m., among other events.

Also planned is a Spring Break “Farm Life” drop-in event at Historic Stewart Farm from March 17 to 26.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Coronavirus

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home
Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancelled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Most Read