COVID-19: Spring break closures and cancellations in Delta

Rec facilities and libraries are closed indefinitely, but some city programming is going ahead

Closures and cancellations abound heading into spring break as Delta does its part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Friday (March 12), the City of Delta activated its emergency plan and opened its Emergency Operations Centre to “address concerns posed by COVID-19,” according to a press release.

“The City of Delta has an extensive pandemic plan and we have the ability to adjust city services on the advice of health authorities if, and when, needed,” Mayor George Harvie said in a statement Friday. “Our number one priority is the health and well-being of Delta residents. We have been ramping up our plans over the past month as we continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.”

By Monday, the city had closed all recreation centres, community centres, ice arenas, swimming pools, art centres, archives, senior centres and the Delta Animal Shelter, and also had suspended senior bus services.

“Acting under the continued advice of the Provincial Medical Health Office regarding ‘social distancing,’ it is important that the City of Delta take important steps to protect all Delta citizens. The decision to close our recreation facilities is being done in the best interest of public health,” Harvie said in a press release Sunday.

Full refunds will be provided to anyone who has registered for activities or wishes to extend their fitness pass during this closure period.

The city will use this time to deep clean the facilities and undertake some of its annual maintenance activities, as well as provide assistance to other departments requiring additional resources.

Following the direction of the Provincial Health Officer and BC Centre for Disease Control, all City of Delta-organized gatherings with 50 people or more are cancelled until further notice, as directed by the Provincial Health Officer.

So far, the list includes the official opening of the new North Delta Centre for the Arts on Saturday, April 4, and the Delta Triathlon, which scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 2 after a five-year hiatus.

The city has also cancelled children’s registered spring break programs involving fitness, gyms or pools. Select children’s spring break programs will continue as scheduled — see the full list at the end of this story.

For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19 and its impact to city programs, services and events — plus precautions to take to lessen the chance of contracting the virus as well as links to the Fraser Health, Health Canada, HealthLink BC and BC Centre for Disease Control websites — visit delta.ca/coronavirus.

All Fraser Valley Regional libraries, including North Delta’s George Mackie Library, are closed to the public for an indefinite period of time, effective Tuesday, March 17, and all library programs are cancelled.

Book drops will remain open, and any items that cannot be returned that way, such as telescopes and ukuleles, can be kept until the library reopens. All fines are suspended during the closure.

All of the library’s digital content — including eBooks, audiobooks, news and magazines, music and video streaming, eLearning, “For Kids” and databases — is available online 24-7.

All FVRL facilities will be sanitized before they reopen.

The George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary on Westham Island also closed its doors — rather, its gate — for at least the first week of spring break.

“Due to the high risk associated with social contact, the sanctuary has a responsibility to slow the potential spread of the virus due to the high number of visitors that generally visit here during the spring break period,” according to a notice posted on the sanctuary’s website. Last March, the sanctuary hosted 16,000 visitors, 12,000 of which were during the two weeks of spring break.

The closure, which took effect at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, will be re-assessed regularly, and updates will posted on reifelbirdsanctuary.com and on Twitter (@ReifelSanctuary).

Cineplex and Landmark cinemas, including Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill, are closing their doors until April 2.

Meanwhile, the province announced on Tuesday, March 17, that classes for students K-12 will be suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said all students who are currently on track to move onto the next grade, or to graduate, will do so and the province is working with post-secondary institutions.

Arrangements will also be made to help provide school meals for at-risk students, he noted.

“We’ve urged schools and school districts to begin planning now to ensure a continuity of learning while in-class instruction is suspended in B.C. schools indefinitely,” Fleming said.

Some schools will remain open so kids of essential workers can still receive care, Fleming said. He said the province was gathering information about how many of the province’s students would qualify.

Prior to the province’s announcement, B.C. School Sports officially suspended all school sporting activities Tuesday. The provincial overseer for school sports made the early decision to curb the spread of COVID-19 as some teams train and travel to tournaments during the break.

The spring season is a big one for athletes who specialize in track and field, women’s soccer, rugby, badminton, golf, and tennis, among others.

Also on Tuesday, the province announced it had set up a a new dedicated COVID-19 information line to reduce the burden on B.C.’s 8-1-1 HealthLink line, and is offering an online self-assessment service for people who want to check their health status.

The toll-free phone line is open at 1-888-268-4319 (1-888-COVID19) between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week for non-medical information about the virus. That includes the latest information on travel recommendations and social distancing, as well as access to support and services from the provincial and federal governments.

The B.C. health ministry has also established an online self-assessment tool for people to determine if they need further assessment or testing for COVID-19. The online survey can be done by people for themselves or on behalf of a someone else who is unable to.

The test includes questions about severity of symptoms and recent travel history, as well as instructions on what to do if someone does in fact need to be tested or see a doctor.

— with files from Katya Slepian, Travis Paterson, Tom Fletcher and Ashley Wadhwani

Here’s a list of spring break programs still running at City of Delta facilities as of Monday, March 16:

March 16-20:

• North Delta Recreation Centre: Spring Break Camp Daily Option, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Game Design Camp, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Spring Break Friend Camp, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Get Out of Town Camp, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Carving Pottery Paper Maché & Painting Too, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• South Delta Recreation Centre: Superhero Training, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Spring Break Camp Daily Option, 9 a.m. to– 3 p.m.; Game Design Camp 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• 4918 Delta Street: Art Camp, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Spring Break Pottery, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Wade Road Park: Brad Higgins Soccer School, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

March 16:

• Tsawwassen Art Centre: Sewing — Happy Hedgehog, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

March 17:

• Tsawwassen Art Centre: Sewing — Pet Pig Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

March 23-27:

• North Delta Recreation Centre: Spring Break Camp Daily Option, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Game Design Camp, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Game Design Camp, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Art Camp, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Babysitting Training Course, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Spring Break Friend Camp, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Sungod Recreation Centre: Mad Science — Brixology, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• South Delta Recreation Centre: Spring Break Camp Daily Option, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Get Out of Town Camp, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Handbuilding Pottery, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Game Design Camp, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Game Design Camp, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Little Nature Lovers, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Harris Barn: Boredom Busters Camp, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Tsawwassen Art Centre: Art Camp, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Catwalk Trashion Project, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Magician 101, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Sands Secondary School: Brad Higgins Soccer School, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Winskill Park: Brad Higgins Soccer School, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

