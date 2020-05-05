COVID-19 outbreaks over at Langley and Abbotsford facilities, Fraser Health reports

Also announced Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry has been reopened

COVID-19 outbreaks are over at the Chartwell Langley Gardens and MSA Manor facilities, the Fraser Health Authority announced Tuesday, May 5th.

It also announced Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry has been reopened

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these [two] sites,” a Fraser Health statement said.

On Friday, March 27th, the FHA announced that a health worker from Chartwell Independent Living’s Langley Gardens in Walnut Grove has been diagnosed.

It described the infected staffer as a home care worker who provided care within the independent living facilities.

Chartwell Langley Gardens, owned by Chartwell Retirement Residences, is a seniors community located in Langley with long term care, assisted living and independent living.

MSA Manor, owned by Maplewood Care Society, is a long-term care facility in Abbotsford.

RAD MORE: Two Fraser Valley care home workers confirmed to have COVID-19

Fraser Health took a number of actions to support each site during their outbreaks. With the support of a SWAT team, Fraser Health implemented enhanced control measures, such as:

• Allowing only essential visitors

• Restricting staff and resident movement in the facility

• Enhancing cleaning and infection control measures

• Communicating with residents, staff and families to address questions and advise on next steps

• Providing twice a day screening of all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

Fraser Health deployed more than 200 people as part of SWAT teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at the site. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

Since the public health emergency was declared, Fraser Health has seen limited to no transmission of COVID-19 in facilities that have had outbreaks.

Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry updated:

Fraser Health has rescinded the May 2nd closure order, as the poultry plant has met the requirements of the order. The plant has reopened and is now operating at a reduced capacity while putting measures in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Fraser Health will continue to work closely with Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry to maintain the health and safety of staff during this pandemic.

abbotsfordCoronavirusLangley

Most Read