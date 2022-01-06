COVID-19 outbreaks declared at White Rock’s Evergreen Baptist, 3 Surrey facilities

White Rock Evergreen Baptist Society is among a handful of facilities in White Rock/South Surrey to have new COVID-19 outbreaks. (Peace Arch News photo)

Fraser Health has declared new COVID-19 outbreaks at a handful of Surrey and White Rock facilities, including one that has already had two major outbreaks earlier in the pandemic.

White Rock’s Evergreen Baptist Care Society, along with Surrey facilities CareLife Fleetwood, Hilton Villa Seniors Community and Kinsman Lodge, as well as New Westminster’s Kiwanis Care Centre, were listed as having outbreaks in a news release issued by the regional health authority Thursday afternoon.

Four residents and 15 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Evergreen, which last October had a multi-person outbreak that resulted in a weeks-long lock-down of the facility’s independent living facility, according to a resident of the building. Citing privacy issues, Fraser Health never confirmed details to Peace Arch News at the time, despite repeated requests for information.

In December 2020, another major outbreak – which lasted until the following February – occurred at Evergreen, resulting in 52 cases and six deaths.

At CareLife Fleetwood, the current outbreak includes seven residents, Fraser Health said, while three residents and nine staff members tested positive at Hilton Villa. Five residents and four staff members make up the outbreak at the Kinsmen Lodge, while eight residents and nine staff members tested positive at the Kiwanis Care Centre.

All residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their respective homes, according to Fraser Health.

Enhanced controls measures, such as restricted social visits, cleaning and sanitization and twice-a-day COVID screenings, have been put in place at CareLife Fleetwood – which is owned and operated by the health authority – while Fraser Health notes that it has worked with the other facilities to implement similar measures.



