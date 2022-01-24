COVID-19 outbreak over at South Surrey’s Morgan Place: Fraser Health

A COVID-19 outbreak at Morgan Place has been declared over by Fraser Health.
On Monday afternoon, the health authority issued a news release declaring that “with the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.”
On Jan. 10, Fraser Health had announced that outbreaks had been declared at two South Surrey long-term care facilities – Morgan Place, at 3288 156A St., and Amica White Rock, 15333 16 Ave.
At Morgan Place, three residents and five staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, the Jan. 10 notice read.
