COVID-19 outbreak over at South Surrey’s Morgan Place: Fraser Health

Three residents, five staff had originally tested positive earlier in January

A COVID-19 outbreak at Morgan Place has been declared over by Fraser Health.

On Monday afternoon, the health authority issued a news release declaring that “with the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.”

On Jan. 10, Fraser Health had announced that outbreaks had been declared at two South Surrey long-term care facilities – Morgan Place, at 3288 156A St., and Amica White Rock, 15333 16 Ave.

At Morgan Place, three residents and five staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, the Jan. 10 notice read.


