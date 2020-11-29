COVID-19 outbreak declared at South Surrey’s Morgan Place

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at Morgan Place Care Facility, located in South Surrey.
According to a news release issued Nov. 27, two staff at Morgan Place (3288 156A St.) tested positive for COVID-19.
“Fraser Health has declared an outbreak, and our rapid response team is at the site. Communication with residents and families is underway.”
Fraser Health says it has worked with the site to implement the following:
· Staffing levels will be supported to maintain resident care.
· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.
· Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.
· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.
· Residents, families and staff are being notified.
· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.
“At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.”