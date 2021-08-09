Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the KinVillage long-term care facility in Tsawwassen on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (kinvillage.org photo)

Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the KinVillage long-term care facility in Tsawwassen on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (kinvillage.org photo)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at South Delta long-term care facility

Fraser Health says a resident and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at KinVillage in Tsawwassen.

According to a press release issued Monday afternoon (Aug. 9), one resident and one staff member in the long-term care building have tested positive for COVID-19. Both the resident and staff member are currently in self-isolation at their respective homes.

KinVillage, located at 5410 10th Ave., is a long-term care, assisted living, independent living and seniors supportive housing campus of care owned and operated by KinVillage Association. The current outbreak is limited to the “West Court” long-term care building.

“Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” the press release states.

Fraser Health says it has worked with the site to proactively implement measures including supporting staffing levels to maintain resident care, restricting visitors throughout the facility, restricting the movements of staff and residents in the facility, enhancing cleaning and infection control measures, notifying residents, families and staff, and screening all staff and resident for symptoms twice a day.

