COVID-19 outbreak declared at several long-term care facilities in Surrey, Langley

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Fraser Health, the health authority has declared outbreaks at several long-term care facilities in the region.

Thursday afternoon, the province reported 4,383 new cases of COVID-19. The number includes 2,319 cases in the Fraser Health region.

The health authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Chartwell Crescent Gardens in South Surrey, Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey and Chartwell Langley Gardens in Langley.

One resident at Chartwell Langley Gardens; three staff members at Chartwell Crescent Gardens; and one staff member at Guildford Seniors Village have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Fraser Health has worked with each site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” Fraser Health said in a release.

Fraser Health said it has added additional presence at each site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

“It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book an appointment at one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice.”