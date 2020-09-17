COVID-19 outbreak declared at Peace Arch Hospital

Provincial health officer says outbreak is in the facility’s rehab unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in Peace Arch Hospital’s rehab unit.

The news was shared Thursday (Sept. 17) afternoon by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, during a media briefing on B.C.’s novel coronavirus situation.

The PAH outbreak was one of two new health-facility outbreaks announced – the second is at Delta Hospital –bringing the total number of active outbreaks in the health-care sector to 15, affecting 478 residents and 324 staff.

Henry did not specify the number of positive cases at PAH.

The hospital’s rehab unit is located on the facility’s fifth floor and provides “subacute care services focusing on rehabilitation and recovery to inpatients in acute care or residential settings who do not require specialized, intensive monitored care,” according to a description on Fraser Health’s website.



