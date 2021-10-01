COVID-19 outbreak declared at East Delta long-term care facility

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in East Delta.

According to a press release issued Friday (Oct. 1), one resident and one staff member in the Good Samaritan Society owned and operated long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Both the resident and staff member are currently in self-isolation at their respective homes.

“Fraser Health has worked with each site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” the press release states.

The health authority says residents, their families and staff at the facility are being notified of the outbreak.

Other measures Fraser Health has proactively implemented at the site include supporting staffing levels to maintain resident care, restricting social visits in the affected areas of the facility (essential visits can continue), modifying staff and resident movements in the affected areas to minimize exposures, enhancing cleaning and infection control measures, screening all staff and resident for symptoms twice a day, and putting in place additional testing and screening to support monitoring of disease control.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at each site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality; answer questions from staff, residents and family; and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents,” the press release states.

Friday’s announcement marks the fourth outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre since the pandemic began.

The last outbreak at the facility was announced on Nov. 1, 2020 and declared over on Jan. 22, 2021, and saw a total of 65 cases — 26 residents and 39 staff. Eight residents died.

The health authority also declared an outbreak at the facility on Oct. 9, 2020 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. That outbreak was declared over on Oct. 23, and limited to one case.

Early in the pandemic, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the facility on March 21, 2020 after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That outbreak was declared over a month later on April 22 and was also limited to one case.

The ministry of health defines an outbreak as “one or more clients and/or staff of a long-term care facility/senior’s assisted living residence with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. The staff member(s) must have worked at the facility while symptomatic.

“In principle, an outbreak is considered over two full incubation periods after the last date of exposure, without any new cases. For COVID-19, two incubation periods equate to 28 days after the last date of exposure. The length of time to conclude an outbreak may be reduced or extended at the direction of the Medical Health Officer.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.



