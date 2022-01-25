COVID-19 outbreak declared at Delta long-term care facility

Outbreak declared at Mountain View Manor after four residents and six staff members tested positive

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Mountain View Manor in Ladner.

According to a press release issued Tuesday (Jan. 25), four residents and six staff members at the Fraser Health owned and operated long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Both the resident and staff member are currently in self-isolation at their respective homes.

The health authority says enhanced control measures have been put in place at Mountain View Manor, which is located on the grounds of Delta Hospital, and residents, families and staff are being notified of the outbreak

“Fraser Health is also working to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” the press release states.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented a number of measures to deal with the outbreak, including supporting staffing levels to maintain resident care, restricting social visits in the affected areas of the facility (essential visits can continue), modifying staff and resident movements in the affected areas to minimize exposures, further enhancing cleaning and infection control measures, screening all staff and resident for symptoms twice a day, and putting in place additional testing and screening to support monitoring of disease control.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at each site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality; answer questions from staff, residents and family; and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents,” the release states.

“Fraser Health has, in partnership with long term care and assisted living facilities, implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in these facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and support strategies around additional personnel if needed.”

