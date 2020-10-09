Delta View Care Centre (Google Street View image)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Delta care facility

Staff member at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre has tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at a Delta care home after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The health authority declared an outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in East Delta on Friday morning (Oct. 9). According to Fraser Health’s website, the 296-bed campus consists of two care homes: the 216-bed Delta View Life Enrichment Centre and the 80-bed Delta View Habilitation Centre.

Fraser Health has a rapid response team on site and communication with residents and their families is underway. The staff member who tested positive is currently in self-isolation at home.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

The health authority is also taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families, including maintaining staffing levels to provide resident care, restricting visitors throughout the facility, restricting staff and resident movements within the facility, enhancing cleaning and infection control measures, and screening all staff and residents twice per day.

At this time, Fraser Health has an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility, including personnel dedicated to addressing patient care quality; answering questions from staff, residents and family; and providing active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre. Fraser Health previously declared an outbreak at the facility on March 21 after and staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That outbreak was declared over a month later on April 22.

READ MORE: COVID-19 confirmed at Delta long-term care facility (March 22, 2020)

READ MORE: Fraser Health declares virus outbreaks ‘over’ at Elim, Amica, Evergreen Heights, Delta View (April 22, 2020)

This latest outbreak comes after provincial health officials announced 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon (Oct. 8).

The latest cases bring the total active in B.C. to 1,394, with 76 people in hospital — 17 of them in intensive care. The new cases also pushed the total number since the pandemic began past the 10,000-case mark, with 245 deaths.

READ MORE: B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic (Oct. 8, 2020)

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

— with files from Tom Fletcher


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online map of Golden Ears could lead to helicopter rescue
Next story
UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

Just Posted

South Surrey air-quality appeal delayed – again – by second appeal

Metro Vancouver in July amended the permit issued for Ebco’s galvanizing plant

$991K in fed COVID-relief grants given by SurreyCares, with more now available

New video showcases work done by the foundation, which has a 26-year history in Surrey

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Delta care facility

Staff member at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre has tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Jansen appointed to finance committee

Cloverdale -Langley City MP joins several other MPs on bipartisan committee

PHOTOS: White Rock soroptimists celebrate past, add new focus to future

Pandemic quashed club’s platinum anniversary plans, but common cause continues to inspire

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Online map of Golden Ears could lead to helicopter rescue

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue warns about dangerous ‘trail’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

Canada is the most migrant friendly country in the world, according to Gallup

This is Gallup’s second administration of its Migrant Acceptance Index.

Most Read