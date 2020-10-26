File Photo

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Agassiz Seniors Community

First declared outbreak in Agassiz-Harrison since pandemic began

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Agassiz Seniors Community.

According to the Monday morning release, one staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who has been exposed to the virus and is taking steps to protect the health of staff, residents and families. Residents, staff and families have all been notified of the outbreak.

Fraser Health continues its restrictions on visiting, staff and resident movement throughout the facility and has enhanced cleaning and infection control measures. Staff and residents are being screened twice a day.

In the same Monday release, Fraser Health also reported an outbreak at Amenida Seniors Community in Surrey with one staff member infected.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at each site to take any further actions required and to support each facility,” Fraser Health officials said in a statement. “This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.”

Fraser Health has dispatched more than 480 people to keep up necessary communication with families and assess and monitor outbreaks as they happen in the region.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

news@ahobserver.com

