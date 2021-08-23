White Rock Evergreen Baptist Society has one new case of COVID-19 this week, according to Fraser Health. (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock care society declared over

Visitation restricted at Evergreen Baptist campus after resident tested positive

A COVID-19 outbreak at Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock has been declared over.

According to a news release issued by Fraser Health on Monday afternoon (Aug. 23), “there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.”

The health authority declared an outbreak at the site on Aug. 10, after one resident tested positive for the virus.

The resident went into self-isolation, and enhanced control measures were put in place, including restricted visitation and twice-daily screenings of residents and staff, Fraser Health stated at the time.

In the latest release, the health authority encourages Fraser Health residents who have COVID-19 symptoms to get tested as soon as possible.


