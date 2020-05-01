COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey’s Guildford Seniors Village ‘over’: Fraser Health

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Guildford Seniors Village to be “over.”

The health authority said in a release Friday (May 1) that it has “implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19” in the long-term care facility, owned by Retirement Concepts.

The single case was initially announced on April 22, with a staff member at the facility being diagnosed. At the time, Fraser Health said the staff member was in isolation at home.

READ ALSO: Fraser Health declares virus outbreaks ‘over’ at Elim, Amica, Evergreen Heights, Delta View, April 22, 2020

One other long-term care facility in Surrey, Elim Village in Fleetwood, has had a COVID-19 case. It was declared “over” on April 22.

More to come.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

