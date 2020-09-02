COVID-19 ‘outbreak’ at Surrey Memorial Hospital

The emergency department remains open, memo to staff says

“Enhanced precautions” have been implemented at Surrey Memorial Hospital after a patient there tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

This according to a Sept. 1 memo to staff headlined “COVID-19 Outbreak Alert.”

The outbreak, listed among “current outbreaks” on the Fraser Health website, is confined to the hospital’s T7 Pod 2, according to the memo.

“Infection Prevention and Control has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital after evidence of transmission in a specific unit,” says the memo, signed by hospital executive director Martha Cloutier and also Dr. Rob McDermid, site medical director.

“I’m reaching out to you today to let you know, and to assure you that enhanced precautions were implemented immediately as well as contact tracing.”

There is no indication when the outbreak was detected.

The impacted area will be temporarily closed to admissions, and the emergency department remains open.

“There is no impact to any other areas of the hospital,” the memo says.

More to come…

Coronavirus

