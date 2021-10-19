COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey assisted-living facility triggers self-isolation of residents

The 109-apartment facility is owned and operated by Elim Christian Care Society

Residents of an assisted-living facility in Surrey are in self-isolation in their homes following a COVID-19 outbreak declared by Fraser Health on Tuesday (Oct. 19).

Three residents at The Emerald at Elim Village have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 109-apartment facility, owned and operated by Elim Christian Care Society, is located on 160th Street in the Fleetwood area.

“Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures,” the health authority says in a news release.

“Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.”

Staffing levels are “being supported to maintain resident care,” and “staff and residents movement in the affected areas of the facility has been modified to minimize exposure to others.”

Social visits are restricted in the affected areas of the facility. Essential visits can continue.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.”

Fraser Health say it’s “critically important” for people living in the region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

“Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice,” the health authority says.

Visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19 for details.

