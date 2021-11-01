White Rock Pacific Carlton (Peace Arch News photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey’s Pacific Carlton Seniors Community

South Surrey facility listed in B.C. government’s daily pandemic update Friday

A South Surrey retirement community is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the B.C. government’s most recent daily pandemic update.

On Friday, the provincial government listed Pacific Carlton Seniors Community on its list of current outbreaks in “assisted or independent living” facilities.

South Surrey’s Westminster House and Rosemary Heights Seniors Village were also listed in Friday’s update in the long-term care listing; Westminster House has been under quarantine lockdown since mid-September. Fraser Health told Peace Arch News last week that in total, there have been 24 positive cases at Westminster – 16 residents and eight staff – as well as two deaths.

No numbers have been released regarding positive cases at Pacific Carlton.

Fraser Health has previously told PAN – when asked about an specific outbreak, now over, at Evergreen Manor earlier this month – that specific details at independent living facilities are not provided because according to a spokesperson, “independent living is considered a person’s own home in the community and while we don’t post an outbreak on our website or issue an information bulletin to protect the privacy of individuals living independently in their own homes in the community, Fraser Health actively supports the outbreak response at these locations.”


