COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey care home

Fraser Health officials say three staff have tested positive at Westminster House

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Westminster House in South Surrey.

According to a news release issued just after 3 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 14), three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Westminster House, located at 1653 140 St., is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by the HRC Care Society. The three affected staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes, the release states.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. The health authority is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families, the release continues.

A restriction on social visits and twice-daily screening of staff and residents are among other steps being taken.

“Fraser Health has, in partnership with long term care and assisted living facilities, implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in these facilities,” the release states.

Anyone who experiences COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones, is encouraged to get tested as soon as possible.

