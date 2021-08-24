Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the KinVillage long-term care facility in Tsawwassen on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (kinvillage.org photo)

Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the KinVillage long-term care facility in Tsawwassen on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (kinvillage.org photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at South Delta long-term care facility declared over

Two residents and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at KinVillage in Tsawwassen is now over.

The health authority declared an outbreak at the Delta long-term care facility on Aug. 7 after one resident and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Another resident also later tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the outbreak to three.

There were no deaths associated with the outbreak as of Aug. 17.

KinVillage, located at 5410 10th Ave., is a long-term care, assisted living, independent living and seniors supportive housing campus of care owned and operated by KinVillage Association. The outbreak was limited to the “West Court” long-term care building.

THE LATEST: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces (Aug. 24, 2021)

SEE ALSO: Masks required for Grade 4 and older in B.C. as part of return-to-school plan (Aug. 24, 2021)

SEE ALSO: Masks, vaccination proof needed for B.C. post-secondary gatherings (Aug. 24, 2021)

SEE ALSO: Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants (Aug. 23, 2021)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusCOVID-19DeltaSouth DeltaTsawwassen

Previous story
Masks required for Grade 4 and older in B.C. as part of return-to-school plan
Next story
SkyTrain, housing and cost of living among top issues listed by Langley candidates

Just Posted

Kevin Wise helps his father Reginald Wise, 96, lay a wreath at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Aug. 19, 2021—the 79th anniversary of the Dieppe raid in World War II. Wise, a WWII veteran, laid the wreath to honour the men who died during the raid. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale veteran observes 79th anniversary of Dieppe raid

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
VIDEO: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

Sukhjot Bains in action with the UFV Cascades. (photo courtesy UFV)
Former Surrey school star Sukhjot Bains signs pro deal with Swedish basketball team

White Rock’s Project Aftershock Thrift Store – founded to raise money for helping Haiti – has deployed a medical team in the aftermath of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit on Aug. 14, 2021. (Contributed photo)
White Rock-based organization lending helping hand in Haiti