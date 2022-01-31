Peace Arch Hospital. (Aaron Hinks photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at Peace Arch Hospital over: Fraser Health

Outbreak at PAH’s Foundation Lodge first announced Jan. 7

A COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital has ended, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority announced in an email Monday afternoon that “following the implementation of comprehensive strategies” an outbreak at the hospital has ended, as has an outbreak at CareLife Fleetwood, a patient assessment and transition home in Surrey.

The outbreak at Peace Arch Hospital’s Foundation Lodge – a long-term care facility operated by Fraser Health – was originally declared Jan. 7, with Fraser Health noting at the time that six residents and three staff members had tested positive.

CareLife Fleetwood’s outbreak was first declared Jan. 6.


