Langley Memorial Hospital. (Langley Advance Times files)

COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health added Langley Memorial to its outbreak lists Tuesday, Aug. 25

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Langley Memorial Hospital by Fraser Health.

The outbreak was on the health authority’s list of current outbreaks as of Tuesday, Aug. 25.

No further information was immediately available about the number of people infected or in which part of the hospital the outbreak had taken place.

Some outbreaks in other facilities have consisted of just one patient or staff member, while others have infected dozens.

The main hospital had avoided cases of COVID-19 before this.

In June, the Maple Hill long-term care facility had a small outbreak after a patient was tranferred there from a Mission hospital.

In May and June, a deadly outbreak at Langley Lodge seniors facility killed 24 residents and sickened 27 more, along with a number of staff.

That outbreak was declared over in early July.

READ MORE: Langley Lodge outbreak is over

– More to come

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley

