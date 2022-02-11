COVID-19 outbreak at Ladner long-term care facility declared over

30 residents, eight staff in outbreak declared at Mountain View Manor Jan. 25; one resident died

Fraser Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at Mountain View Manor in Ladner is now over.

The health authority made the announcement on Thursday (Feb. 10), two and a half weeks after declaring the outbreak.

On Jan. 25, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Mountain View Manor, which is located on the grounds of Delta Hospital, after four residents and six staff members at the Fraser Health owned and operated long-term care facility tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday (Feb. 8), there had been 38 cases associated with the outbreak — 30 residents and eight staff — and one resident had died.

Earlier this week, Fraser Health announced another COVID-19 outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in East Delta after 14 residents at the Good Samaritan Society owned and operated long-term care facility had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release issued Monday (Feb. 7).

A weekly report from B.C.’s Health Ministry published Wednesday (Feb. 9) shows that outbreak was actually declared on Friday (Feb. 4), and as of Tuesday (Feb. 8) comprised 42 cases — 35 residents and seven staff.

It’s the fifth outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre since the pandemic began.

