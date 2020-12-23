An outbreak of COVID-19, involving two residents and one staff member has been declared at White Rock’s Evergreen Baptist Retirement. (Peace Arch News photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at Evergreen Baptist Care Society facility in White Rock

Two residents, one staff member self-isolating after testing positive for novel coronavirus

An outbreak of COVID-19 involving two residents and one staff member has been declared at Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock.

AFraser Health rapid response team is at the site, notes a release from the regional health authority, issued Wednesday (Dec. 23) afternoon.

The residents and staff member are currently in self-isolation.

Evergreen Baptist Care Society, located at 1550 Oxford St., is a long-term care facility owned and operated by Baptist Housing.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures as well as to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families, the release continues.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to proactively implement the following:

· Staffing levels will be supported to maintain resident care;

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility;

· Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted;

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified;

· Twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents.

Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, including dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Rapid-response teams include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and support strategies around additional personnel if needed.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones, notes the release.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19



