COVID-19 outbreak at East Delta long-term care facility declared over

A COVID-19 outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in East Delta is now over.

Fraser Health announced the outbreak at the Good Samaritan Society owned and operated long-term care facility on Feb. 7 after 14 residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

A weekly report from B.C.’s Health Ministry published Thursday afternoon shows that the outbreak was declared over on Feb. 28. In all, there were 61 cases associated with the outbreak — 52 residents and nine staff — and no deaths.

The outbreak was the fifth at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre since the pandemic began.

The last outbreak at the facility — declared on Oct. 1, 2021 and declared over on Oct. 15 — was limited to only two cases, one resident and one staff, with no deaths reported.

Just over a year prior, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the facility on Nov. 1, 2020. A total of 65 cases — 26 residents and 39 staff — had been diagnosed by the time that outbreak was declared over on Jan. 22, 2021. Eight residents died.

The health authority also declared an outbreak at the facility on Oct. 9, 2020 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. That outbreak was declared over on Oct. 23 and limited to just the one case.

Early in the pandemic, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the facility on March 21, 2020 after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That outbreak was declared over a month later on April 22 and was also limited to one case.



