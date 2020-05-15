The Ironman Canada race in Penticton is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Western News file)

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ironman Canada race in Penticton, scheduled for Aug. 30, will not take place.

The City of Penticton announced Friday the race will be postponed until Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event was expected to draw around 2,500 athletes to the area.

“We are very disappointed for the athletes, volunteers and our community to miss out on such an important and exciting event, but we must prioritize the health and safety of all those involved,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“We look forward to welcoming Ironman Canada home to Penticton in 2021.”

B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has stated no large events will be held this summer.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

The city explained that the B.C. Government’s restart plan, released last week, identifies the return of mass gathering events within phase four of the plan, and states that the return of these activities will be conditional on at least one of the following: wide vaccination, community immunity, or broad successful treatments.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

READ MORE: Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

