This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via The Associated Press)

COVID-19 exposures at two North Delta schools

Exposure events at Burnsview Secondary Nov. 3, 4 and 5; Heath Traditional Elementary Nov. 2 and 3

Fraser Health is reporting COVID-19 exposures at Burnsview Secondary School and Heath Traditional Elementary School in North Delta.

According to Fraser Health’s school exposures website, there was an exposure at Burnsview on Nov. 3, 4 and 5, as well as at Heath Traditional on Nov. 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, the health authority announced Saturday night (Nov. 14) that it is working closely with the Delta School District to manage a cluster of six COVID-19 positive cases at Jarvis Traditional Elementary School in North Delta. As a result of the cluster, the Delta School District has advised Fraser Health that they will functionally close Jarvis for a two-week period due to the staffing challenges presented by the cluster.

Jarvis is one of three schools in the Fraser Health region to be closed over the weekend due to COVID-19. An outbreak of seven COVID-19 positive cases at Cambridge Elementary School in Surrey prompted Fraser Health to advise the Surrey School District to close the school for two weeks to “break any chains of COVID-19 transmission that may be present.”

As well, the health authority is working closely with Al-Hidayah School, an independent school in New Westminster, to manage a cluster of eight COVID-19 positive cases. Like at Jarvis, Al-Hidayah School has advised Fraser Health that they will functionally close the school for a two-week period due to the staffing challenges presented by the cluster.

READ MORE: COVID outbreak forces Surrey school to close for two weeks, along with one in Delta (Nov. 14, 2020)

Last week, there were exposure events reported at nine schools in Delta, including at Jarvis Traditional Elementary. As of Monday morning, the Jarvis exposure event had been upgraded to a cluster and expanded to include Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures reported at nine more Delta schools (Nov. 12, 2020)

In a school environment, if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Fraser Health Public Health follows a rigorous protocol that includes contact tracing (initiated to determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with in order to advise for self-monitoring or isolation) working closely with the school and district throughout the case and contact management process to maintain close communication with the school community.

“At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID19-like symptoms, even mild ones,” Fraser Health said in a press release. “Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice.”

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/coronavirus/testing.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete the form at fraserhealth.secureform.ca/index.php.

The COVID-19 assessment tool is available at bc.thrive.health/covid19/en.

Fraser Health defines an exposure as a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.

By contrast, a cluster is defined two or more individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period and whose cases may be linked to school-based transmission. An outbreak refers to multiple individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection when transmission is likely widespread within the school setting.

In all cases, public health will investigate, interview the person or persons and conduct contact tracing.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.


