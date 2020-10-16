COVID-19 exposure reported at second North Delta elementary school

Exposure at Richardson Elementary concurrent with another at Jarvis Traditional Elementary last week

There has been another reported COVID-19 exposure at a North Delta elementary school, the second in under a week.

Parents were notified that “a member of the Richardson Elementary community” had tested positive for COVID-19 in a letter from principal Patricia Wilson on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The individual attended the school on Oct. 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9, and is now self-isolating at home.

“We are supporting the Fraser Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required,” Wilson wrote, noting only Fraser Health can determine who is a close contact.

“If you are contacted by Fraser Health Authority, please follow their advice,” she continued.

“If you are not contacted by Fraser Health Authority, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.”

Wilson said students should continue to attend the school wile contact tracing is underway, and reminded parents to continue performing daily health checks to monitor their children for illness.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible. This includes determining if additional cleaning and disinfection of school spaces is required — over and above the established increase in custodial duties,” she wrote.

News of the COVID-19 exposure at Richardson follows another at Jarvis Traditional Elementary announced four days earlier.

According to a letter to parents dated Oct. 10, an individual with COVID-19 was at Jarvis on Monday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 7. The letter says the case has been isolated and there is no direct exposure risk at this time.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure reported at North Delta elementary school

In total, there have been three reported exposures at Delta schools. On Sept. 14, the Delta School District notified parents at Delta Secondary School that someone who had been at the school on Sept. 11 — the second full day of instruction this school year — had tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.com/COVID-19.



