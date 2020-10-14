COVID-19 exposure reported at North Delta elementary school

Fraser Health says an individual with COVID-19 was at Jarvis Traditional Elementary on Oct. 5 and 7

Fraser Health reports a COVID-19 exposure at a North Delta elementary school.

According to a letter to parents dated Oct. 10, an individual with COVID-19 was at Jarvis Traditional Elementary, located at 7670 118th St., on Monday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The letter does not specify whether the individual is a student, staff member or guest at the school, but says the case has been isolated and there is no direct exposure risk at this time.

Fraser Health Public Health has initiated contact tracing to rapidly identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms and will continue to investigate the exposure at the school.

The health authority will phone staff and students that need to self-isolate for 14 days, and may send letters to others asking them to self-monitor for symptoms. Those who receive the letter may continue to attend the school while they self-monitor.

This is the second exposure event at a Delta school since class resumed last month. The Delta School District notified parents at Delta Secondary School on Sept. 14 that someone who had been at the school on Sept. 11 — the second full day of instruction this school year — had tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.com/COVID-19.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta