Precautions taken at the North Delta Public Safety Building on Friday, March 20, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, March 26, the Delta Police Department closed the NDPSB and its headquarters in Ladner for the duration of the pandemic. (James Smith photo)

COVID-19: Delta Police headquarters, North Delta Public Safety Building closing to public

Closures come almost a week after DPD announced it would draw back some services to conserve resources

The Delta Police Department is closing its headquarters in Ladner and the North Delta Public Safety Building to the public at the end of the day.

“As part of ongoing efforts to ensure that the Delta Police Department is able to maintain operational readiness during the COVID-19 pandemic, all public access to DPD Headquarters (4455 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner), and the Public Safety Building (11375 84 Ave., North Delta), will be restricted at end of business day today,” the department said in a press release Thursday afternoon (March 26).

The utility fee payment drop box at the North Delta Public Safety Building will also be closed. Anyone needing to make utility payments is asked to do so by mail, using the drop box outside Delta city hall (4500 Clarence Taylor Cres.), online by credit card, or through your financial institution’s online or telephone banking services.

The closures come almost a week after the department announced it would be drawing back on some services in order to conserve resources during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For example, instead of attending all property crime-related calls in person, officers will now be taking more of those types of reports by phone.

READ MORE: Delta police adjusting services during COVID-19 pandemic (March 23, 2020)

“But I want to reassure you that DPD officers will continue to attend to all reports of crimes in progress, and persons crimes, including robbery, assaults, domestic violence calls, etc. And we will continue to attend serious collisions and address traffic safety concerns,” DPD Chief Neil Dubord said in a press release.

As well, the department last week suspended fingerprinting services and its volunteer programs, and closed its community police offices.

To report an emergency or crime in progress, please call 911. To report a non-emergency incident, call 604-946-4411.

RELATED: Delta launching call centre to report gatherings, access help during COVID-19 pandemic (March 26, 2020)

SEE ALSO: Delta’s local state of emergency suspended in favour of provincial response to COVID-19 (March 26, 2020)

SEE ALSO: B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities (March 26, 2020)

SEE ALSO: Delta council votes to fine people who don’t socially distance, respect closures (March 24, 2020)


