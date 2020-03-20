(Connor Trembley photo)

COVID-19: Delta orders stores to curb bulk buys, provide dedicated hours for seniors

Mayor Harvie issued the order, effective immediately, under Delta’s local state of emergency

Delta is requiring local stores to take steps to ensure that groceries and other vital supplies are available to everyone for the during of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to store managers issued Friday, March 20, Mayor George Harvie issued two orders under Delta’s local state of emergency to help ensure all residents can find food and medicine enough to last them through the current crisis.

Effective immediately, Harvie asked stores to set aside time every day for seniors and other people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 to shop separate from from the general public.

The mayor also asked stores to discourage overbuying of all goods — particularly meat, dairy, bread and medication — and to limit the quantity of “key items” that a single person may purchase in one day “so that those who cannot afford to buy in bulk have the opportunity to purchase these items.”

“I acknowledge and appreciate the many stores that have already moved in this direction,” Harvie wrote. “We share the goal of providing great service to the community and want to ensure everyone is able to safely purchase the goods they need at your store.”

Harvie added that city bylaw inspectors will be following up to ensure compliance with the letter.

RELATED: COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns (March 20, 2020)

On Thursday, March 19, the city declared a local state of emergency, a move that gives Mayor George Harvie additional powers to enforce Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s verbal order to limit public gatherings and practice social distancing.

The city has begun taking action against businesses that refuse to abide by the Provincial Health Officer’s directions, including closing the business and suspending its business licence.

“These are challenging times for residents and businesses in our community. By declaring a local state of emergency, we have additional abilities to protect the community. I have asked our bylaws department to enforce closures on some businesses that are not following the direction of our Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry,” Harvie said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

That same day, Delta bylaw inspectors suspended the business licence of Bikram Yoga Delta on Scott Road after the owner refused to voluntarily cancel classes in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE: Delta suspends business licence of studio claiming hot yoga kills COVID-19 (March 20, 2020)

For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19 and its impact to city programs, services and events — plus precautions to take to lessen the chance of contracting the virus as well as links to the Fraser Health, Health Canada, HealthLink BC and BC Centre for Disease Control websites and resources for local businesses — visit delta.ca/coronavirus.

RELATED: B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected (March 20, 2020)

SEE ALSO: COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province (March 20, 2020)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delta declares local state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director creates ‘Open for business’ Facebook page

Scott Wheatley cites need for all to ‘support our fellow local businesses’

COVID-19: Surrey residents concerned about social-distancing rules not being followed

Dr. Bonnie Henry says ‘use social media to call people out’

Surrey dump-truck driver found to be impaired in Cloverdale: RCMP

Police say driver pulled over for sobriety check

COVID-19: Delta orders stores to curb bulk buys, provide dedicated hours for seniors

Mayor Harvie issued the order, effective immediately, under Delta’s local state of emergency

‘Full-blown soccer game’ at Surrey park concerns resident amid COVID-19 fears

City of Surrey has closed recreation centres, pools and other facilities, but not parks

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

BREAKING: IHIT called to Chilliwack to investigate targeted incident

Chilliwack RCMP say they were first called to the Chapman Road residence for an ‘unconscious’ individual

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

Most Read