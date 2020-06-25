COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 25: Weigh in on park closure, grant to help grads and post-secondary students announced

Signage on the front door of a South Surrey elementary school advises that parents and family members may not enter, as part of efforts to follow COVID-19 guidelines. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, June 25:

• A new study finds the proportion of Canadian COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in long-term care facilities is about twice the average of rates from other developed nations.

• The federal government is providing some clarity around docked Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) payments.

• The federal government is launching the Canada Student Service Grant to allow post-secondary students and recent grads to get experience, serve their community and get funding for it.

• Was the province right to re-close Peace Arch Park to the public? Cast your opinion in PAN’s weekly web poll.

• With the shutdown of Peace Arch Park, the Lower Mainland road that runs along the Canada-US border has once again become a meeting place for families separated by the COVID-19 closure of the border to all but essential travel.

• B.C. recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases and another death, health officials announced June 24 – just a few hours after provincial leaders announced new details on Phase Three in their restart plan.

• The B.C. government has moved to give itself room for up to three years of budget deficits, with $5 billion in extra spending already committed for the current year to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Surrey-based Central City Brewers + Distillers will give hand sanitizer to seniors in need, in partnership with the BC Lions football club and BC Seniors Living Association.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

