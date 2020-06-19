COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

A sign in the window of a South Surrey business advises customers of a mask requirement to enter. (Contributed photo)

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, June 19:

• B.C. has extended its emergency rental supplement and slightly altered a moratorium on evictions through to August as many continue to face challenges returning to work due to the ongoing pandemic.

• White Rock Rotary Club’s initiative to supply free hot lunches to the homeless – and others enduring economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic – has been getting a boost from the public.

• Government officials have closed a loophole that has enabled cross-border couples and families to reunite at Peace Arch Provincial Park during the pandemic.

• An independent school teacher was one of eight new COVID-19 cases announced in B.C. Thursday (June 18).

• B.C.’s premier is hoping the province can enter into Phase Three of its COVID-19 restart plan by as early as next week.

• Accessing a swab test is easy these days, but the actual test can more than a little daunting: Black Press Media reporter Jessica Peters shares her COVID-19 testing experience.

• The federal government will soon be launching a contact tracing app for COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (June 18).

• B.C. Ferries travellers can once again get a hot meal while in transit.



